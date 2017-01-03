Seychelles' First President Dies Aged 77

Seychelles' First President Dies Aged 77

Sir James Mancham 's last photo at a private party in Seychelles' capital Victoria organized by the Honorary Consul General of the republic in Bulgaria, Maxim Behar , on January 01, 2017. Sir James Mancham , the first President of the Seychelles , passed away at his residence on Sunday morning, a family member has said.

Chicago, IL

