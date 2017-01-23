President Faure congratulates new Mau...

President Faure congratulates new Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind...

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Read more: World News Report

It was in a spirit of fraternity that President Danny Faure has sent a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles to H.E. Pravind Jugnauth, on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius. In his letter President Faure emphasised the special bond shared between the two countries and the common heritage as sister island nations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15) Dec '15 William M Bell 1
Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15) Feb '15 parascorp8 1
Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15) Jan '15 parascorp8 1
How to make money online (Jul '10) Dec '14 James Bond 8
New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14) Dec '14 parascorp8 1
Loan Offer (Nov '14) Dec '14 christina 5
lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14) Nov '14 Santa 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Climate Change
  4. Mexico
  5. Bin Laden
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Gunman
  3. Health Care
  4. Wikileaks
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,505 • Total comments across all topics: 278,244,428

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC