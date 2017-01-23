President Faure congratulates new Mauritian Prime Minister Pravind...

It was in a spirit of fraternity that President Danny Faure has sent a congratulatory letter on behalf of the Government and people of the Republic of Seychelles to H.E. Pravind Jugnauth, on his appointment as Prime Minister of the Republic of Mauritius. In his letter President Faure emphasised the special bond shared between the two countries and the common heritage as sister island nations.

