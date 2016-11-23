Seychelles to Boost Military Cooperat...

Seychelles to Boost Military Cooperation with China

Nov 23, 2016 Read more: World News Report

The Deputy Chief of the Joint Staff Department at the Central Military Commission of the People's Republic of China, General Wang Guanzhong, paid a courtesy call to President Danny Faure at State House yesterday. General Wang and his delegation are in Seychelles to pursue discussions and explore new avenues to enhance the bilateral cooperation between Seychelles and China in the field of defence.

Chicago, IL


