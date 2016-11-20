Seychelles: As exotic as it gets
Victoria , Nov 21 : It was raining heavily when the inaugural SriLankan Airlines flight from Colombo touched down on the Indian Ocean archipelago nation of Seychelles and one could hardly make out the water cannon salute from inside the aircraft. As the passengers deboarded at the Seychelles International Airport on Mahe island, each of them were handed out umbrellas by ground staff waiting at the end of the stepladder to get to the small arrival terminal a few steps away.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Seychelles: President James Michel Casts Ballot... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|William M Bell
|1
|Increased payout on all terminations (Feb '15)
|Feb '15
|parascorp8
|1
|Buy a premium rate numbers (Jan '15)
|Jan '15
|parascorp8
|1
|How to make money online (Jul '10)
|Dec '14
|James Bond
|8
|New Termination with daily payouts (Dec '14)
|Dec '14
|parascorp8
|1
|Loan Offer (Nov '14)
|Dec '14
|christina
|5
|lync is a mauritian living in floreal , mauritius (Nov '14)
|Nov '14
|Santa
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC