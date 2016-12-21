President Faure Meets Prime Minister ...

President Faure Meets Prime Minister of Mauritius

Monday Nov 28 Read more: World News Report

The President of the Republic of Seychelles, Mr Danny Faure, met with the Prime Minister of Mauritius, Sir Anerood Jugnauth, in the margins of the Francophone summit currently being held in Madagascar. They reaffirmed the close relationship that the two countries share and have agreed to enhance these relations in the future.

Chicago, IL

