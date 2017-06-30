French author Emmanuel Ruben comes to...

French author Emmanuel Ruben comes to Bucharest after a bike ride along the Danube

On the occasion of the French author Emmanuel Ruben's arrival to Romania, the French Institute of Romania will organize a transdisciplinary event, combining literature with science and sports. On Friday, July 7, people in Bucharest are awaited at the Elvire Popesco hall , starting from 17.00, to attend the presentation called "Le Danube A vA©lo - from Odessa to Novi Sad: along the Danube on the bike".

Chicago, IL

