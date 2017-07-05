China starts training courses for emp...

China starts training courses for employees of iron and steel maker HBIS Serbia

13 hrs ago Read more: Xinhuanet

China's Ministry of Commerce started training courses here on Tuesday for Serbian workers of the iron and steel manufacturer HBIS Serbia. The training took place with the support of the Chinese Academy for International Business Officials of China's ministry of commerce.

