Another IMF Deal Isn't a Sure Thing f...

Another IMF Deal Isn't a Sure Thing for Serbia, New Premier Says

Next Story Prev Story
32 min ago Read more: Bloomberg

Ana Brnabic, Serbia's prime minister, poses for a photograph following a Bloomberg Television interview in Belgrade, Serbia on Friday, June 30, 2017. XXX Photographer: Oliver Bunic/Bloomberg Serbia is focused on wrapping up its IMF program this year and will evaluate the implications for economic growth before seeking another, the country's new prime minister said.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bloomberg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic Jun 27 Gremlin 4
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. North Korea
  5. Pakistan
  1. China
  2. South Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,783 • Total comments across all topics: 282,196,959

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC