World War II monuments vandalised and...

World War II monuments vandalised and left to rot

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 5 Read more: The Daily Star

On a mountain outside the Bosnian town of Prozor sits the gigantic monument "Makljen". It used to symbolise the brave fight of Yugoslav partisans against Nazi Germany in the famous Second World War battle of "Neretva".

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Syria
  3. Iran
  4. China
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Health Care
  2. Microsoft
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,361

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC