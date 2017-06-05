World War II monuments vandalised and left to rot
On a mountain outside the Bosnian town of Prozor sits the gigantic monument "Makljen". It used to symbolise the brave fight of Yugoslav partisans against Nazi Germany in the famous Second World War battle of "Neretva".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Daily Star.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC