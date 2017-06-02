Women to Rule at 2017 New Blues Festival Over Labor Day Weekend
New Blues Festival IV will present some of Blues' biggest women artists this year, when the two-day festival takes place Saturday, September 2 and Sunday, September 3 at El Dorado Regional Park in Long Beach, Calif. This year's festival is also being presented in conjunction with the new Long Beach Blues Society .
