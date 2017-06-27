Serbia's openly gay premier to head p...

Serbia's openly gay premier to head pro-Russian government

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday Read more: Bellingham Herald

In this photo taken Friday, March 24, 2017, a former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin, right, stands behind Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia. Serbia's future first woman and openly gay prime minister Ana Brnabic has proposed the staunchly pro-Russian official, and former Labor Minister Aleksandar Vulin as the defense minister, damping hopes in the west that her nomination signals the country's shift away from Moscow's influence.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Bellingham Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic Tue Gremlin 4
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Kentucky Derby
  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Wall Street
  5. Sarah Palin
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,352 • Total comments across all topics: 282,095,467

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC