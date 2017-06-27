Serbia's next premier: EU membership,...

Serbia's next premier: EU membership, modernization priority

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: NewsOn6 Tulsa

Brnabic is expected to take office this week after a vote in parliament, which is considered a formality. . Serbia's Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic attends a parliament session in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, June 28, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOn6 Tulsa.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic Tue Gremlin 4
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Mexico
  3. Sarah Palin
  4. South Korea
  5. Wall Street
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,355 • Total comments across all topics: 282,110,880

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC