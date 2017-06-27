Serbia's first female PM sticks to EU...

Serbia's first female PM sticks to EU path

12 hrs ago

Ana Brnabic, Serbian prime minister hopeful, speaks during the Serbian chamber of commerce meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, 22 June 2017. [Koca Suljemanovic/ EPA] Serbia's first female prime minister pledged on Wednesday to reform education and push for the digitalisation of state administration to take the country closer to European Union membership.

Chicago, IL

