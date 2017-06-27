Serbia's first female PM sticks to EU path
Ana Brnabic, Serbian prime minister hopeful, speaks during the Serbian chamber of commerce meeting in Belgrade, Serbia, 22 June 2017. [Koca Suljemanovic/ EPA] Serbia's first female prime minister pledged on Wednesday to reform education and push for the digitalisation of state administration to take the country closer to European Union membership.
