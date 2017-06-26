Serbia ruling party gathers support for proposed gay PM
In this photo taken Friday, June 16, 2017, Serbia's Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic speaks to media in Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia. The ruling conservatives say that if Serbia's Prime Minister-designate Ana Brnabic does not get enough votes to be confirmed by parliament as the first openly gay person to head the country's government, early general elections would be held.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic
|Sun
|Percy
|1
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC