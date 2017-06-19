Serbia Appoints First Gay and Female ...

Serbia Appoints First Gay and Female Prime Minister

Next Story Prev Story
Thursday Jun 15 Read more: The Atlantic

Forty-one-year-old Ana BrnabiA is set to become both the first gay and first female prime minister of Serbia following her nomination by the nation's president, Aleksandar VuA iA , on Thursday evening. In an announcement first reported by Serbia's B92 news agency, VuA iA said he would be giving BrnabiA a mandate to form a new government-a decision that is unlikely to be contested in parliament, where the president's Serbian Progressive Party maintains a firm majority.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Atlantic.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. Cuba
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Recession
  5. North Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,597 • Total comments across all topics: 281,880,219

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC