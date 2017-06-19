Serbia Appoints First Gay and Female Prime Minister

Forty-one-year-old Ana BrnabiA is set to become both the first gay and first female prime minister of Serbia following her nomination by the nation's president, Aleksandar VuA iA , on Thursday evening. In an announcement first reported by Serbia's B92 news agency, VuA iA said he would be giving BrnabiA a mandate to form a new government-a decision that is unlikely to be contested in parliament, where the president's Serbian Progressive Party maintains a firm majority.

