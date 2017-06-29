Report: Local government debt a threa...

Report: Local government debt a threat to Serbia's public finances

If the Serbian government does not take the necessary steps, the debts of local governments, which currently reach 4% of GDP, will sink public finances, the Fiscal Council has warned. EURACTIV.rs reports.

