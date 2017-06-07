Qatar's people stand united behind the leadership: Cabinet

Doha: The Prime Minister HE Sheikh Abdullah bin Nasser bin Khalifa Al-Thani chaired on Wednesday the cabinet's regular weekly meeting at its Emiri Diwan premises. After the meeting, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs HE Ahmed bin Abdullah bin Zaid Al Mahmoud said, at the beginning of the meeting, the ministerial committee formed by the Council of Ministers at its extraordinary meeting on Monday presented a report on the implementation of the plan developed to ensure normal life in the State of Qatar.

