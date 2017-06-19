President Donald J. Trump Announces P...

President Donald J. Trump Announces Presidential Delegation to Serbia ...

President Donald Trump today announced the designation of a Presidential Delegation to Belgrade, Serbia to attend the Inaugural Reception of His Excellency Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia on June 23, 2017.

