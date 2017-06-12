Preliminary result: Kosovo leaders of...

Preliminary result: Kosovo leaders of anti-Serb war win

Monday Jun 12

Fireworks illuminate the main square after the coalition of former ethnic Albanian rebel commanders claimed victory in general elections in Kosovo capital Pristina on Monday, June 12, 2017. The coalition of former ethnic Albanian rebel commanders has won the most votes in Kosovo's general election, which also saw a surge in popularity for a nationalist party, according to preliminary results.

Chicago, IL

