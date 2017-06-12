Preliminary result: Kosovo leaders of...

Preliminary result: Kosovo leaders of anti-Serb war win

Monday Jun 12

Nearly complete results in Kosovo's national election are showing that a coalition of former ethnic Albanian leaders of a war of independence against Serbian troops in 1998-1999 is leading with a third of the vote. The Central Election Commission reported Monday that the ex-rebels' coalition came in first with around 35 per cent of the vote.

Chicago, IL

