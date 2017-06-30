National Assembly elects Serbia's new...

National Assembly elects Serbia's new government

Thursday Jun 29

The Serbian National Assembly in Belgrade late on Thursday elected new Prime Minister Ana Brnabic's government with 157 votes for, and 55 against. The new government needed at least 126 votes to be elected.

Chicago, IL

