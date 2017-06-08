LIVE: Ana Popovic @ Cohoes Music Hall...

LIVE: Ana Popovic @ Cohoes Music Hall, 5/23/17

Serbian-born blues-rockin' guitarslinger Ana Popovic and her band stormed into the Cohoes Music Hall recently, with Greater Nippertown's own premier power trio, Super 400 , opening the show.

Chicago, IL

