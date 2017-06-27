Leaders Of Kosovo, Serbia Agree On Id...

Leaders Of Kosovo, Serbia Agree On Idea Of Renewed Dialogue

The leaders of Kosovo and Serbia said on June 28 that they favor the idea of renewed talks in order to ease months of tensions between Pristina and Belgrade. In a Facebook post, Kosovar President Hashim Thaci said on June 28 that he had called Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to congratulate him on his April election victory.

