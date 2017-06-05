Kosovo Voters Look To Put Europe's Newest Country Back On Track

Voters in Kosovo head to the polls for an early parliamentary election, looking to end months of political instability and elect a government that will jumpstart job growth while solidifying the country's path toward European integration. The June 11 election, the third vote since Kosovo declared independence from Serbia in 2008, was triggered about a year earlier than scheduled after Prime Minister Isa Mustafa's government lost a no-confidence vote in parliament.

