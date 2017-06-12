HDL Design House to Exhibit at DAC as ARM Approved Design Partner
Belgrade, Serbia – June 13th, 2017 - Meet us at the ARM booth, number 729, at DAC on June 19th from 2-6 pm, as one of the ARM Approved Design Partners. Our Managing Director, Bogdan Bizic, will participate in the panel discussion entitled "Identifying the major challenges facing SoC designs before 2020" Come and listen to ARM Approved design partners debate what they consider will be their major challenges in SoC design over the next three years.
