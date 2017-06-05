Globalization 2.0: China's - One Belt, One Road' plan

On May 14, to celebrate China's new global initiative, President Xi welcomed 28 heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and government representatives from 65 countries in Beijing for China's first ever Belt and Road Summit "Mr. Xi is aiming to use China's wealth and industrial know-how to create a new kind of globalization that will dispense with the rules of the aging Western-dominated institutions.

