Globalization 2.0: China's - One Belt...

Globalization 2.0: China's - One Belt, One Road' plan

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 2 Read more: Marietta Times

On May 14, to celebrate China's new global initiative, President Xi welcomed 28 heads of state, including Russian President Vladimir Putin, U.N. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, and government representatives from 65 countries in Beijing for China's first ever Belt and Road Summit "Mr. Xi is aiming to use China's wealth and industrial know-how to create a new kind of globalization that will dispense with the rules of the aging Western-dominated institutions.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Marietta Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Health Care
  1. Microsoft
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. South Korea
  5. Gunman
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,736 • Total comments across all topics: 281,594,362

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC