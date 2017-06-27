Gazprom, Serbian Ministry of Mining and Energy sign roadmap
PJSC Gazprom and the Ministry of Mining and Energy of Serbian have signed a roadmap to develop Serbia's gas transmission capacities, Gazprom informed following a meeting between Alexey Miller, Chairman of the Gazprom Management Committee, and Aleksandar Vucic, President of the Republic of Serbia. The parties expressed deep appreciation for their bilateral relations, noting the continuously developing partnership in a number of areas, including gas storage.
