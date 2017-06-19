Confirmation of Serbia's first gay PM...

Confirmation of Serbia's first gay PM is thrown into doubt

Next Story Prev Story
Monday Jun 19 Read more: WAND-TV Decatur

Serbia's presi... . Ana Brnabic, nominated as the prime minister-designate, which could also make her the first female head of government in the country's history, speaks with local officials in Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia, Friday, June 16, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WAND-TV Decatur.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,141 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,770

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC