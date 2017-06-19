Confirmation of Serbia's first gay PM is thrown into doubt

Ana Brnabic, nominated as the prime minister-designate, which could also make her the first female head of government in the country's history, speaks to media in Vrnjacka Banja, Serbia, Friday, June 16, 2017. Serbia's president on Thursday nominated the highly conservative country's first openly gay prime minister, a move likely to infuriate both the Christian Orthodox church and ultranationalists.

