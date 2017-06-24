Chinese President Xi sends envoy to a...

Chinese President Xi sends envoy to attend inauguration of Serbian president

At the invitation of the Republic of Serbia, Ji Bingxuan, special envoy of Chinese President Xi Jinping, attended the inauguration ceremony of the newly-elected Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic here on Friday. Ji, also vice chairman of the Standing Committee of the National People's Congress of China, China's top legislature, conveyed President Xi's congratulation and good wishes to Vucic, saying China and Serbia are good friends able to share weal and woe, and the ties between the two countries are at their highest point.

