Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute

Arab countries put 12 organizations and 59 people on a terror sanctions list early Friday they described as being associated with Qatar, the latest in a growing diplomatic dispute that's seen the energy rich nation isolated by Saudi Arabia and others. Qatar dismissed the terror listing as part of "baseless allegations that hold no foundation in fact," standing by earlier defiant statements by its top diplomat to The Associated Press that Arab nations had no "right to blockade my country."

