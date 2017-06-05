Arab nations add names to terror list...

Arab nations add names to terror list amid Qatar dispute

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Houston Chronicle

In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 file photo, Qatari foreign minister Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speaks during a press conference after talks with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, in Belgrade, Serbia. less FILE- In this Monday, Jan. 30, 2017 file photo, Qatari foreign minister Sheik Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani speaks during a press conference after talks with his Serbian counterpart Ivica Dacic, ... more DOHA, Qatar - Arab countries put 12 organizations and 59 people on a terror sanctions list early Friday they described as being associated with Qatar, the latest in a growing diplomatic dispute that's seen the energy rich nation isolated by Saudi Arabia and others.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Mexico
  3. Syria
  4. South Korea
  5. China
  1. Microsoft
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Iran
  4. North Korea
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,873 • Total comments across all topics: 281,683,962

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC