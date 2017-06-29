Arab Israeli Women Sue El Al Over Profiling And Strip Searches
Three Arab Israeli students are suing El Al and Israel Arkia Airlines after the group said they were subject to extra screening and invasive searches due to their ethnicity as they tried to board a flight for Tel Aviv. The women have sought $100,000 in damages in Israeli court after the incident in October, when they were boarding a flight from Belgrade, Serbia back to Tel Aviv - El Al was responsible for security and Arkia organized the tour of Serbia that they were on.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Serbia gays say election of gay PM to be historic
|Jun 27
|Gremlin
|4
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16)
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC