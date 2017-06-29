Arab Israeli Women Sue El Al Over Profiling And Strip Searches

Three Arab Israeli students are suing El Al and Israel Arkia Airlines after the group said they were subject to extra screening and invasive searches due to their ethnicity as they tried to board a flight for Tel Aviv. The women have sought $100,000 in damages in Israeli court after the incident in October, when they were boarding a flight from Belgrade, Serbia back to Tel Aviv - El Al was responsible for security and Arkia organized the tour of Serbia that they were on.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Forward.