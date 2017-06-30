1 killed, 1 injured by tree felled in...

1 killed, 1 injured by tree felled in summer storm in Serbia

Serbian authorities say one person has died and another one was injured when a tree fell on their car during a sudden summer storm. Police say the accident happened Thursday in Novi Sad, some 90 kilometers north of the capital, Belgrade.

Chicago, IL

