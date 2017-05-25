'We need a place to call home' - Help...

'We need a place to call home' - Helping trapped families fleeing war ...

Impossibly cute, Mansur, ten, Noor, six, and Nial, three, jump on a bed, giggle shyly, hold their hands up to their faces and smile through their fingers. Hogr is a professional man, from northern Iraq and tells me life was very good - until the day Islamic State came.

