US, Slovenian troops train Serbian special anti-terrorism unit

A Serbian special anti-terrorist unit officer runs to the first station of a shooting exercise during joint combined exchange training with U.S. and Slovenian special operation forces at the SAJ headquarters complex in Serbia, April 10, 2017. The Serbian unit, known as the SAJ, serves as a special operations and tactical unit of the Serbian police and will receive training in a variety of tactics and techniques over the course of the JCET to increase their effectiveness in future operations.

