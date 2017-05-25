US official urges vigilance over Russia's role in Balkans

Hoyt Brian Yee, Deputy Assistant Secretary for European and Eurasian Affairs, responsible for U.S. relations with the countries of Central Europe and South Central Europe, speaks during a news conference after his meeting with Serbian Prime Minister Aleksandar Vucic, in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 24, 2017. Yee has urged vigilance about Russia's policies in the troubled Balkans where Moscow has sought to increase its influence and undermine that of the West.

