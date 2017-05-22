UPDATE 1-Italy's A2A hires Rothschild to sell stake in Montenegro's EPCG -sources

May 18 Italy's biggest regional utility A2A is working with investment bank Rothschild to sell its stake in Montenegrin power monopoly EPCG by the year end, three sources with knowledge of the matter said. A2A, which first invested in EPCG in 2009, has an option between June and September to sell its 41.7 percent stake to the Montenegrin government for 250 million euros .

