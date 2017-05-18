Unaccompanied minors among stranded migrants in Serbia
Unaccompanied refugee children play volleyball in the "Krnjaca" refugee centre near Belgrade, Serbia, Thursday, May 18, 2017. There are 3,200 children stuck in Serbia and one in three of whom are unaccompanied, according to United Nation's Children Fund, UNICEF.
