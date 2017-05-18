UN officials concerned over Belgrade-Pristina talks
UNMIK chief Zahir Tanin warned of rising tensions in Kosovo and weakening trust between Belgrade and Pristina during Tuesday's UN Security Council session. EURACTIV Serbia reports.
