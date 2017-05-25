Trelleborg moving forward with Serbia expansion
Trelleborg A.B. has submitted plans for a major investment at its Ruma, Serbia, agricultural/industrial tire plant to the local government, the company confirmed recently to European Rubber Journal. The comment followed local news reports that Czech tire maker Mitas A.S. , which Trelleborg acquired last year, is planning to add a new unit at its factory in Ruma, northern Serbia.
