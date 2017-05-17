The Latest: Poland says taking migran...

The Latest: Poland says taking migrants worse than EU rebuke

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: Fredericksburg.com

A worker stands by the abandoned warehouses that for months have been a make-shift shelter for migrants from the Middle East and Africa in Belgrade, Serbia, Friday, May 12, 2017. Authorities have moved the migrants to asylum centers to demolish the warehouses and build a business and residential complex funded by a UAE company.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Fredericksburg.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Mexico
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Supreme Court
  3. Health Care
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,599 • Total comments across all topics: 281,093,540

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC