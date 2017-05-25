Telenor launches '4G+' in seven cities
The bolstered system combines frequencies in the 800MHz and 1800MHz bands but the cellco did not provide any further details. The evolution was deployed to Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Kragujevac, Subotica, Zrenjanin and Pancevo, covering roughly 30% of the Serbian population.
