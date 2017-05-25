Telenor launches '4G+' in seven cities

Telenor launches '4G+' in seven cities

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

The bolstered system combines frequencies in the 800MHz and 1800MHz bands but the cellco did not provide any further details. The evolution was deployed to Belgrade, Novi Sad, Nis, Kragujevac, Subotica, Zrenjanin and Pancevo, covering roughly 30% of the Serbian population.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... (Nov '16) Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Pope Francis
  3. Syria
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Afghanistan
  2. Recession
  3. Microsoft
  4. Iran
  5. Gay Marriage
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,218 • Total comments across all topics: 281,283,670

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC