Tarek Mohamed Wins Another Title For ...

Tarek Mohamed Wins Another Title For Bulgaria at European Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad

Monday May 8 Read more: Sofia News Agency

Bulgaria's athlete Tarek Mohamed Abdelslam won another title for that country at the European Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, BNR reported. He defeated 4:1 Russian athlete Chingiz Labazanov at the 75 kilogram Greco-Roman style contest.

Chicago, IL

