Tarek Mohamed Wins Another Title For Bulgaria at European Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad
Bulgaria's athlete Tarek Mohamed Abdelslam won another title for that country at the European Wrestling Championships in Novi Sad, Serbia, BNR reported. He defeated 4:1 Russian athlete Chingiz Labazanov at the 75 kilogram Greco-Roman style contest.
