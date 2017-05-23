Suspect in '95 Bosnian mass killings ...

Suspect in '95 Bosnian mass killings returned to Serbia

A man wanted in connection with a 1995 genocide that took place during Bosnia's civil war has been returned to his native Serbia to face charges. U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement officials said Tuesday in a news release that 44-year-old Srdjan Bilic was flown to Belgrade, Serbia, from Miami International Airport.

