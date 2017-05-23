Serbia launches domestic "quality" mark

Serbia launches domestic "quality" mark

Next Story Prev Story
Monday May 22 Read more: Just-food.com

Serbian meat producers will be the first to benefit from the launch of a food quality trademark, Srpski Kvalitet - Serbian quality in English - the first "national quality label" for the country. Eight products have already been granted the right to use the label, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, which has been working with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to encourage the take-up of high-quality standards in meat production.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Just-food.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07) Mar '17 About time 972
News Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot... Feb '17 About time 1,893
News NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Prljavi rat besni Srbijom Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11) Feb '17 GDescoca 149
Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S... Feb '17 svrbisatanci 1
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. North Korea
  3. Egypt
  4. China
  5. Health Care
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Pope Francis
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,734 • Total comments across all topics: 281,253,269

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC