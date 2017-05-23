Serbia launches domestic "quality" mark

Serbian meat producers will be the first to benefit from the launch of a food quality trademark, Srpski Kvalitet - Serbian quality in English - the first "national quality label" for the country. Eight products have already been granted the right to use the label, according to the Ministry of Agriculture and Environmental Protection, which has been working with the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development and the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the UN to encourage the take-up of high-quality standards in meat production.

