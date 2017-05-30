Sebastian Ghita released on bail

Sebastian Ghita released on bail

Former Deputy Sebastian Ghita was released on Friday from the Belgrade Police detention in exchange of a 200,000 euro bail, established by Serbian magistrates who took into account the request of the defense lawyers. Judicial sources from Belgrade stated for AGERPRES that Sebastian Ghita's release was conditioned by the obligation of not leaving the Republic of Serbia and present himself at the Police on the 1st and 5th of each month until the case, that was opened for the offense of using a false identity will be closed.

