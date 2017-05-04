Russian-painted mosaic arrives at Serbia's largest church
A priest kisses a mosaic from Russia depicting Jesus Christ that will decorate the inside of St. Sava Temple in Belgrade, Serbia, Wednesday, May 3, 2017. Russia has been looking to increase its sway in fellow-Orthodox Christian Serbia, a Moscow ally in the Balkans.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC