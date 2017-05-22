Rompetrol wants to buy Pancevo petroc...

Rompetrol wants to buy Pancevo petrochemical plant in Serbia

Friday May 19

KazMunayGas International is one of the companies interested in buying the HIP Petrohemija petrochemical plant in Serbia, according to Serbian media reports. "They are potential buyers, but have no obligation to participate in the privatization," a source told the Serbian media, reports local Economica.net.



