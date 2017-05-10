Nina Kraviz, R dh d, and Nicole Moudaber Added to Exit 'Dance Arena'
Exit Festival started as a youth freedom movement in 2000 that brought down the oppressive regime of Slobodan Milosevic. Since then, it has grown into one of the leading festivals in the world with previous bookings that include Red Hot Chili Peppers, Madonna, Depeche Mode, Robbie Williams, Guns'n'Roses, Arctic Monkeys, The Prodigy, and Motorhead, to name just a few.
Start the conversation, or Read more at XLR8R.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|A New Year of More Confrontation (Dec '07)
|Mar '17
|About time
|972
|Finger pointed at Russians in alleged coup plot...
|Feb '17
|About time
|1,893
|NATO general: Troops will stay in Kosovo as lon...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Shtrpce: Srbin ubio jednu i ranio drugu bebu
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Prljavi rat besni Srbijom
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
|Are serbs racist people? (Mar '11)
|Feb '17
|GDescoca
|149
|Vucic foresees "new turbulent times" ahead of S...
|Feb '17
|svrbisatanci
|1
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC